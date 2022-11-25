Credit Suisse AG Buys 210,869 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,853 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 210,869 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of Netflix worth $192,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Netflix by 9.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $8,484,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Netflix Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.69 on Friday, reaching $286.81. 44,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,398,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.19. The company has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $676.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.