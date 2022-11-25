Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,988,776 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,709,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988,776 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $206,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Stellantis by 1,656.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 1,165.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter worth $130,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on STLA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Stellantis Stock Up 0.9 %

About Stellantis

NYSE STLA traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851,685. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $21.92.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.