Credit Suisse AG Has $396.15 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,484,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 243,243 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Alibaba Group worth $396,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,227,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $138.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

