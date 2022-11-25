Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,824,686 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,168 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Credit Suisse AG’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of NVIDIA worth $882,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $164.11. 197,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,278,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $334.12. The stock has a market cap of $408.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

