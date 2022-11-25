Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209,405 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 63,303 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Adobe were worth $442,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Adobe by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.42.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,885. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $694.89. The stock has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

