Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,951,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,471,346 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Credit Suisse AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.99% of UBS Group worth $1,686,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,103,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,329,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,005,000 after buying an additional 1,127,816 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,614,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,251,000 after buying an additional 326,634 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,975,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,987,000 after buying an additional 3,346,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,749,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,851. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

