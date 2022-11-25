Credit Suisse AG Sells 128,748 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,065,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 128,748 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Home Depot worth $566,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.29.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.46. The company had a trading volume of 68,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,137. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.63 and a 200-day moving average of $292.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $334.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.