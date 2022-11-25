Credit Suisse AG Sells 39,259 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,259 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American Tower were worth $305,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.83. 5,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,323. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.13. The stock has a market cap of $102.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

