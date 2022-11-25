Credit Suisse Group Increases GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $12.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on GAP from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.30.

GAP Stock Up 0.5 %

GPS stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 1.80.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.70. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 290.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 58.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

