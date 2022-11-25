Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grifols from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Grifols from €8.00 ($8.16) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Grifols from €16.00 ($16.33) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.52.

GRFS stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Grifols has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

