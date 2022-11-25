Credit Suisse Group Raises CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $125.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $100.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79. The company has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

