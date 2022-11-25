Credit Suisse Group Trims ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Target Price to CHF 7.30

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.30 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMSSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ams-OSRAM from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ams-OSRAM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ams-OSRAM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.43.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

