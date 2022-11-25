Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.69 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $74.34 million and approximately $12.69 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002177 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006047 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001276 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013865 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

