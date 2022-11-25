Cronos (CRO) Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $17.76 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00077463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00060155 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000291 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

