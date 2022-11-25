Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Shares Up 50.4%

Shares of Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) shot up 50.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,351,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

Cyber Apps World Stock Up 50.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cyber Apps World Company Profile

Cyber Apps World Inc develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. It offers LytSpid, an application that provides smartphone-based local delivery services; SmartSaveNow, a real-time price comparison website; and Bazaar Online, an online market platform for buying and selling various items.

