Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics makes up about 1.8% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 27.5% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,095,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $8,633,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56.

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,115,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,872 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,182. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

