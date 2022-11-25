D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 421.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,147 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $162,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,629 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,771. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Recommended Stories

