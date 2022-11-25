Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $265.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.63. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,916. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

