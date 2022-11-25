Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €56.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) price target on Danone in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($50.00) target price on Danone in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on Danone in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on Danone in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Danone in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BN stock opened at €50.47 ($51.50) on Monday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($73.60). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.94.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.