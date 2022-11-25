Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $51.20

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.20, but opened at $49.69. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 7,372 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 672.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 89,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 78,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 43.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 153,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 46,175 shares in the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

