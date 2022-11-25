Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $51.20

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.20, but opened at $49.69. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 7,372 shares traded.
Several analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.61.
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
