DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.83. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.