Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells $207,600.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $207,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,677.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

DAWN opened at $21.14 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,888,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,674 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

