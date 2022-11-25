Decentraland (MANA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $45.11 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $721.97 million and $45.11 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.86 or 0.08599381 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00478759 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,856.81 or 0.29373846 BTC.
Decentraland Token Profile
Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Decentraland
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.