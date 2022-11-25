Decentraland (MANA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $45.11 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $721.97 million and $45.11 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

