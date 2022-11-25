Decentralized Social Price Reaches $8.95 on Major Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $94.28 million and approximately $236,733.13 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.95 or 0.00054235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentralized Social alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.20 or 0.08387638 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00480516 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,868.83 or 0.29481642 BTC.

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.