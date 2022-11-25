DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 49.8% Lower This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.08 million and $4.72 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00122380 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00231695 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00060271 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,760,464 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

