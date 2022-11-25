Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $582.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $447.00 to $582.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.02% from the company’s current price.
DE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $437.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.88. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Transactions at Deere & Company
Institutional Trading of Deere & Company
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,686,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.