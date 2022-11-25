Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $582.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $447.00 to $582.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.02% from the company’s current price.

DE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $437.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.88. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,686,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

