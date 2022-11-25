DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.08 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001693 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and approximately $20,831.23 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

