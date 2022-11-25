Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.87 billion.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $44.61 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.07% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 596,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

