Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

DB opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 233.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 123,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,264.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 104,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 97,247 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 121,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 34,509 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

