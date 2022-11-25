Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 1,990

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,940 ($22.94) to GBX 1,990 ($23.53) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. Barclays upped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($23.65) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.24) to GBX 2,100 ($24.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,965 ($23.24).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,828.50 ($21.62) on Tuesday. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,450 ($17.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.30). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,831.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,819.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,459.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Compass Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.26) per share. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Compass Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($22.88) per share, with a total value of £48,375 ($57,201.14).

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.