DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $121.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stephens to $121.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DKS. DA Davidson upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.61. The stock had a trading volume of 52,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,815. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

