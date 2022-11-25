DigiByte (DGB) One Day Volume Reaches $3.08 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $118.18 million and $3.08 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,529.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000534 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00462608 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023485 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00121915 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00824031 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.69 or 0.00693918 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001681 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006048 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00241234 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,824,302,316 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
