Dignity Gold Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.53 Billion (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00011781 BTC on major exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $1,276.17 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded down 37.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022.

