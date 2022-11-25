Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $219.25

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.25 ($2.59) and traded as high as GBX 223.10 ($2.64). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 220.10 ($2.60), with a volume of 2,419,605 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.84) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.72) to GBX 220 ($2.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.29) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.07) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.15) to GBX 259 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 253.38 ($3.00).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 199.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.28. The stock has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

