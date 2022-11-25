DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.95 and traded as low as C$0.38. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 37,166 shares trading hands.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$34.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

