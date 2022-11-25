DLD Asset Management LP Invests $347,000 in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.12% of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,828,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPCM remained flat at $10.26 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,074. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

About Sound Point Acquisition Corp I

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries.

