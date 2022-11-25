Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 74,018 shares.The stock last traded at $30.58 and had previously closed at $31.16.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 283.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
