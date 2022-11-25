Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 74,018 shares.The stock last traded at $30.58 and had previously closed at $31.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Docebo Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 283.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Docebo Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in Docebo by 23.7% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading

