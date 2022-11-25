Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,906,000 after acquiring an additional 147,223 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

D traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $61.45. 38,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,721,028. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

