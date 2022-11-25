Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 319,545 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.73% of Domino’s Pizza worth $941,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $391.74 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.32.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.38.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.