Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Price Target Cut to GBX 250

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 276 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($2.96) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCMF opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. Dr. Martens has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.88.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

