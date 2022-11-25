Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Position Increased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,888 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of Driven Brands worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Driven Brands by 1,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Driven Brands by 3,612.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DRVN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. 3,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,851. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.05 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRVN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at Driven Brands

In related news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $225,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,758,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,510,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $72,659,364.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,056,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,475,998.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $225,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,758,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,510,664.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

