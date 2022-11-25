DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,419.75.

DSDVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC lowered shares of DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,460.00 to 1,349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30.

DSV A/S ( OTCMKTS:DSDVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DSV A/S will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

