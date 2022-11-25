Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 758,883 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $921,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.57. The company has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

