E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Michael Farlekas Sells 13,000 Shares

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,052.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 63.61%. The business had revenue of $160.68 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in E2open Parent by 99.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETWO. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

