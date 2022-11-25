EAC 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21,482.39 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001403 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 62.2% lower against the dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $69.63 million and $21,482.39 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.23141485 USD and is up 46.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $18,972.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

