Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 11,451 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $66.67 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

