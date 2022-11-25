Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 1,099 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6,198.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $152.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.26. The company has a market capitalization of $413.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $731,152.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,042,867.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,723,319 shares of company stock valued at $551,899,783 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

