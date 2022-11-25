Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $13.61 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 1,857.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,363 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 221,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 130,979 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, Seldon Capital LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 101.9% in the second quarter. Seldon Capital LP now owns 441,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after buying an additional 222,642 shares during the period.

MCHI stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

