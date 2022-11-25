Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $4.43 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,578 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

