Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,684 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $128.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.70. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

